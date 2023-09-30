DRM 2024 with seven events and finale at the Baltic Sea

German Rally Championship (DRM) 2024 with a total of seven stops, DRM Nationals, DRM Classic and DRM Trophy will compete six times, Hunsrück Rally as DRM Sprint new on the calendar.

Seven rounds are on the programme of the German Rally Championship (DRM) in the 2024 season. New to the calendar are the 34th Hunsrück Rally and the 16th ADAC Ostsee Rally, the other five events were already part of the DRM in 2023.

The first meeting of the German rally elite will take place on 15/16 March at the 59th ADAC Rally Erzgebirge in Stollberg. This will be followed by the ADAC Actronics Rallye Sulingen on 3-4 May, before a premiere awaits the participants of the DRM and DRM2 at the third round, the Hunsrück Rallye, with a new sprint format. The one-day DRM Sprint is on the calendar for the first time and, in line with the Rallye 70 format, will cover around 70 kilometres.

Half-time will be celebrated at the 3rd ADAC Rally Mittelrhein (14/15 June) in the vineyards along the Moselle. The ADAC Saarland-Pfalz Rally on 28/29 June heralds the hot championship phase. The penultimate stop is the 53rd ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg (2/3 August), the finale will take place on the coast. The 16th ADAC Ostsee Rallye with special stages on the military training area Putlos on August 30/31 is the season's conclusion of the German Rally Championship.

The drivers in the DRM and DRM2 will compete in all seven rounds, while the DRM Nationals, DRM Classic and the DRM Trophy will take part in six events. In the DRM Trophy, the five best results from the six events are scored, all other DRM classes do not have this option. Consistency and reliability will again play a major role in awarding the title next year.

DRM calendar 2024:

15th / 16th March 2024: 59th ADAC Rally Erzgebirge / Stollberg

03 / 04 May 2024: 35th ADAC Actronics Rally Sulingen / Sulingen

25. May 2024: 34th Hunsrück Rally / Idar-Oberstein

14th / 15th June 2024: 3rd Rally ADAC Mittelrhein / Föhren

28th / 29th June 2024: ADAC Saarland-Pfalz Rally / St. Wendel

02 / 03 August 2024: 53rd ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg / Lübbecke

30th / 31st August 2024: 16th ADAC Baltic Rally / Lehnsan

Subject to change without notice