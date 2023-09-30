Marijan Griebel with third win to win third title

The previous leader of the standings, Christian Riedemann, retires in the last special stage. DRM2 classification goes to Martin Christ again. Dennis Rostek takes the DRM Trophy.

That was a championship drive. Marijan Griebel won the 52nd ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg after an impressive performance and clinched his third DRM title. Together with co-driver Tobias Braun, the 34-year-old took the lead in the first special stage on Friday and did not relinquish it until the final special stage. The front-runner Christian Riedemann was unlucky when he and Nico Otterbach in the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 retired in the last special stage in third place. However, the 36-year-old could hardly have threatened Griebel, who was driving as if unleashed. The new champion: "It was a perfect rally. From the very first metre, we left no doubt that we wanted to win here and take the title. To be on the safe side, we had to win the last special stage despite our lead, because important extra points were awarded for us there on the Power Stage. We clearly managed to do that and thus became champions by our own efforts," said a delighted Griebel, who had started the DRM finale in second place in the standings.

Julius Tannert was able to keep up with his brand colleague, especially in the last special stages, and also secured second place overall together with co-driver Frank Christian. "Marijan was unbeatable. He never gave up hope that we could somehow get closer. We improved on Saturday afternoon, the vice-championship is a conciliatory conclusion. Christian dropped out shortly before the end, which is a shame for him. But that's our sport. The team and Frank did a great job, next year we will attack again," Tannert promised.

Former champion Geipel with wrong tyres

The dethroned champions Philip Geipel and Katrin Becker (Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo) already lost all chances of winning the title on Friday with the wrong choice of tyres. Katrin Becker: "We relied on the weather forecast and went out with dry tyres. Since the start was delayed, we drove right into the rain. Then it was just a matter of survival and we lost a lot of time. On Saturday, we were able to keep up with our somewhat older car at this branch-off, but we lacked the torque. For Christian, I'm sorry for the late exit, for us, third place in the final rally and the championship is an incentive to come back with renewed vigour in the next one." Christian Riedemann dropped to fourth in the final standings after his retirement, with Dennis Rostek fifth in the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

Martin Christ defended the title in the DRM2 classification by a razor-thin margin thanks to his experience. The Geesthachter finished the 52nd ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg together with Lina Meter in the Opel Corsa Rally4 in second place behind Raffael Sulzinger and secured the championship again with a one-point lead. "It was very tough. Raffael was unbeatable and the competition incredibly fast. We had to finish second behind Raffael in the last special stage and there was no tactical thinking. I gave full throttle and stayed on the gas even when the car was in fifth gear. There was only victory or hospital, now it's party time," said the veteran with relief.

Raffael Sulzinger (Ford Fiesta Rally4), on the other hand, did not know whether he should be happy about his victory or angry about narrowly missing out on the championship. "Of course we are a little disappointed because we had the chance to win the DRM2 title. But we didn't lose the championship here, we lost it in the rallies before." Co-driver Lisa Kiefer added. "We showed everyone what we are really capable of at the finale at Stemweder Berg and we have nothing to reproach ourselves for." Third place went to brand colleagues Marc Rettenberger and Benedikt Preißmann. Fourth place went to the duo Alexander Kattenbach/Ann Felke (Opel Corsa Rally4), who finished the season in third place.

In the DRM Trophy, Dennis Rostek secured the championship again after 2022 by winning the 52nd ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg with Dennis Zenz. "It was incredibly difficult for me emotionally here, because last year we had a rally leader, a friend of mine, who is unfortunately no longer with us. That did keep me very busy. Overall, it was a successful season. As a team, we won the DRM title with Marijan and the Trophy. But it was also incredibly stressful, so now we have to take it easy despite all the joy." Oliver Bliss and Julius Simon (Škoda Fabia R5) finished second overall ahead of brand colleagues Georg Berlandy/Tina Annemüller.

The highlights of the German Rally Championship can be seen exclusively on n-tv free-to-air television. Every weekend after the race events, the news channel will broadcast the 30-minute DRM magazine "PS - DRM Deutsche Rally-Meisterschaft" on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Alternatively, the magazine can be accessed free of charge at any time in the n-tv media library or on the streaming platform RTL+.

Final standings after 13 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Griebel/Braum (D), Škoda 1:23:14,7 2 Tannert/Christian (D), Škoda + 17,7 3 Geipel/Becker (D), Skoda + 1:38,1 4 P. Dinkel/Benning (D), Hyundai + 3:55,3 5 Rostek/Zenz (D), Skoda + 4:18,5 6 Knacker/Puls (D), Hyundai + 4:44,2 7 Berlandy/Annenmüller (D), Škoda + 4:53,4 8 Bliss/Simon (D), Škoda + 5:08,6 9 Mohe/Hirsch (D), Renault + 8:40,6 10 Sulzinger/Kiefer (D), Ford + 10:16,5

Final standings DRM after last tour stop ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg

1st Marijan Griebel / Tobias Braun, Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, 134 points

2nd Julius Tannert / Frank Christian, Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, 118 points

3 Philip Geipel / Katrin Becker, Škoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo, 117 points

4th Christian Riedemann / Nico Otterbach, Hyundai i20N Rally2, 106

5th Dennis Rostek / Dennis Zenz, Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, 82

Final standings DRM2 classification

1st Martin Christ / Lina Meter, Opel Corsa Rally4, 124

2nd Raffael Sulzinger / Lisa Kiefer, Ford Fiesta Rally4, 123

3. Alexander Kattenbach / Ann Felke, Opel Corsa Rally4, 118