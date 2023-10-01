Julius Tannert becomes German Vice Rally Champion 2023

For Julius Tannert and co-driver Frank Christian, the race to catch up has paid off. The duo took second place at the Rally Stemweder Berg and once again secured the vice title in the German Rally Championship.

At the last round of the German Rally Championship, four teams competed for the championship crown. The showdown at the Rally Stemweder Berg was the expected battle of Germany's best rally drivers. For the strong field of starters, every tenth of a second was at stake on the 13 special stages around Lübbecke in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Julius Tannert and co-driver Frank Christian in the 300 hp Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 from Eurosol Racing Team Hungary were right in the middle of the title fight. The winners of the season opener in the Erz Mountains were leading the German Rally Championship at the halfway point after another podium finish in Sulingen, but had to relinquish their top position after a retirement at the Rally Mittelrhein. At the Rally Saarland-Pfalz, the duo made up valuable points with a strong second place and went to the start in Lübbecke as one of the four title aspirants. Just in time for the start of the rally, heavy rain set in and shook up the classification. Julius Tannert and Frank Christian relied on the right tyres and were able to hold on to second place.

On the second day of the rally, the man from Zwickau defended his position against the strong competition in a tough fight for seconds, set several exclamation marks with a total of five best times and secured second place overall at the Rally Stemweder Berg. With four additional points in the power stage, Julius Tannert and Frank Christian claimed the title of German Vice Rally Champion 2023.

"It was a great season for us and we were in first or second place in every rally we finished. That makes us proud and shows that we were capable of competing for the crown. I am very happy about the runner-up title and it is a great way to end the season after a thrilling chase. We never gave up and I would especially like to thank Frank Christian, Eurosol Racing Team Hungary and my partners for their special support. The fans also kept pushing us this year and I hope we were able to put on a good show," Tannert said happily at the finish of the rally.

Points standings DRM 2023

1st Marijan Griebel 134

2nd Julius Tannert 118

3rd Philip Geipel 117

4th Christian Riedemann 106

5. Dennis Rostek 82