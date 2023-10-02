Griebel dominates final and celebrates third title

Quick as an arrow and with nerves of steel. With this masterful mixture, Marijan Griebel (34, Hahnweiler) not only dominated the ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg from start to finish, but also secured his third German championship title after 2018 and 2021. Together with his co-driver Tobias Braun from the Palatinate, who celebrated his 29th birthday on the first day of the rally, the police chief inspector took the lead of the 60-strong field right from the start and gradually extended his lead. Neither a rain shower on the first two special stages nor the onset of darkness at the end of the first leg could stop the duo in their Pole Promotion Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

As Marijan Griebel had travelled to the finale seven points behind championship leader Christian Riedemann (36, Kirchdorf) due to his retirement at the second round of the season, a victory was not yet enough to secure the title. The Palatinate driver also had to win the final Power Stage, where additional points are awarded to the five fastest drivers, in order not to be dependent on the results of his direct rivals.

And Griebel delivered. While rival Riedemann slid off the track less than a kilometre before the finish and had to end the rally, Griebel burned an impressive time into the asphalt with a "finale furioso", securing all five bonus points for the fourth time this season and thus crowning himself German Rally Champion for the third time.

"It's amazing, I can't really believe it yet. The rally was extremely difficult and nerve-racking, especially on Friday due to the unclear weather conditions. We couldn't afford to make a single mistake, as we had to win the rally to still have a chance of winning the title. After the accident-related retirement at the beginning of May, we collected all 105 possible points, which is sensational. I would like to say a huge thank you to my co-driver Tobi and Team Pole Promotion, but of course also to my family, partners and fans. Everyone has contributed to the success of this unforgettable season and can now rejoice with us about achieving the big common goal," the newly crowned three-time title winner summed up at the finish of the event. (Griebel)