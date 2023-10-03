Griebel is the tenth German champion in the Skoda

With the Fabia RS Rally2 driver, a Škoda driver becomes German Rally Champion for the tenth time, the Czech car manufacturer thus further extends its exceptional position. The winning streak begins in 2002: German record rally champion Matthias Kahle wins his first of four DRM titles for Škoda in an Octavia World Rally Car (WRC). Mark Wallenwein, Fabian Kreim, Philip Geipel and now Marijan Griebel are the next drivers to take the title in Germany's highest rally championship with a Skoda

The 2023 German Rally Champions are Marijan Griebel/Tobias Braun. With their Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, they were able to beat three other title contenders in a final that was hard to beat in terms of suspense. At the Rally Stemweder Berg, the policeman from Hahnweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate, together with his co-driver Braun, clinched their third consecutive round victory. He achieved the hardly thought possible feat of taking advantage of his title chances, which had almost been reduced to zero after his retirement in the second of only five rounds of the DRM 2023. This is the tenth time that a Škoda driver has made his mark on the roll of honour in the German Rally Championship. With this success, the Czech car manufacturer further extends its status as the most successful brand.

The German Rally Championship seems to enjoy dramatic title decisions: As in the previous year, when Philip Geipel and co-driver Katrin Becker were crowned champions in their Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo literally in the final metres, the question of the championship remained open this season until the final stage. Only the late retirement of the championship leaders Christian Riedemann/Nico Otterbach (Hyundai), who were also fighting superbly, four corners before the finish finally sealed the well-deserved triumph of Marijan Griebel and co-driver Tobias Braun.

Brand colleague Julius Tannert and co-driver Frank Christian finished second in the Fabia RS Rally2 ahead of their brand colleagues Geipel/Becker in the Fabia Rally2 evo. Both teams also moved up to second and third in the final championship standings. Victory and the title in the DRM Trophy for Dennis Rostek/Dennis Zenz ahead of two other Skoda teams rounded off the Rally Stemweder Berg and this year's DRM season as the most successful brand in the history of this championship from Škoda's point of view.

Successes like a conveyor belt

63 overall victories and ten championship titles since 2002: No other manufacturer has shaped the German Rally Championship as much as Škoda. On the special stages between Süderbrarup in Schleswig-Holstein to Upper Bavaria, the brand ensured a unique success story with six different rally models.

The long list of winners at the wheel of a Škoda in the DRM was opened on the second weekend in March 2002: At the Rally Oberland, the team of the German importer from Weiterstadt in Hesse sent the 300 hp World Rally Car (WRC) based on the Škoda Octavia into the race for the first time. The turbo all-wheeler had been finished so shortly before the event that it still rolled across the starting ramp in virgin white. Only the most important logos adorned the bodywork, the striking green and white paintwork only followed in the course of the season. This small blemish did not stop Skoda Auto Deutschland driver Matthias Kahle and co-driver Peter Göbel from setting off real fireworks in Upper Bavaria. The Octavia WRC won the asphalt rally by more than two minutes - the beginning of a new era!

In the following years, the World Rally Car from Mladá Boleslav was regarded as the benchmark on the rally tracks between Saarland and Saxony. From 2002 to 2004, the Škoda Octavia secured the winner's trophy in 16 of 22 DRM rounds, which corresponds to a success rate of over 70 percent. 2004 marked the absolute highlight of this history: a Škoda took the top step of the podium in seven of the eight rounds of the season. Six triumphs went to the Octavia of Kahle and Göbel, one was contributed by Armin Schwarz and Manfred Hiemer in the new Fabia WRC. The then works drivers of the Czech manufacturer used the Saarland Rally as a test for the German world championship round and, quite incidentally, gave Škoda its first one-two-three in DRM history. Kahle/Göbel and the privateers Maik Stölzel/Thomas Windisch both finished on the podium in Octavia WRCs, all of them in green and white.

In 2005, the Škoda Auto Deutschland team also switched to the more compact and agile Fabia WRC and continued exactly where they had left off with the Octavia. In 2005, Kahle/Göbel won their third DRM title in four years. In 2006, only sporting politics prevented them from repeating: the German Rally Championship was not announced that year, so Škoda competed in the newly founded German Rally Series (DRS) - and won that too with aplomb.

2007 saw the revival of the DRM, but without Škoda's participation: as the World Rally Cars, which were popular with spectators but quite expensive to maintain, were no longer eligible for points, there was simply no suitable rally vehicle. This changed in the course of 2008 with the presentation of the Škoda Fabia Super 2000. In contrast to the WRC, the new racer was already based on the second generation of the Fabia, came without turbocharging and was specially developed for customer sport. Nevertheless, the S2000 bolide was in no way inferior to its predecessor in terms of winning potential. On the contrary: the Škoda Fabia Super 2000 immediately became the top star in its class and also found its way onto German special stages in the 2010 season.

Škoda Auto Deutschland took a two-pronged approach to the much-acclaimed DRM comeback: in addition to the veterans Kahle/Göbel, the team also entrusted youngster Mark Wallenwein with co-driver Stefan Kopczyk with a car. This strategy already paid off in the first race. The Škoda drivers spurred each other on to absolute top performance at the Viking Rally in Schleswig-Holstein and celebrated an outstanding one-two victory. At the finish, the two Fabia Super 2000s were separated by just 6.5 seconds.

Just like in the season opener, the veterans were just ahead in the final standings: Kahle/Göbel had to give way to their teammates in the season finale in Saarland, but they still celebrated their fourth DRM title on Škoda in Dillingen. If you include the German Rally Series win, the dream team even won five championship titles. "The time with Škoda Auto Deutschland was the most successful and best in my entire career," enthuses Matthias Kahle, who leads the eternal best list with a total of seven DRM titles and still acts as a Škoda representative today. "The teamwork has always been sensational over all these years. Everyone has helped everyone, like in a good family. The mechanics always provided me with a perfectly prepared car, so all I had to do was step on the gas."

Kahle and co-driver Peter Göbel were the first, but not the last, to drift to the German Championship in a rally car from Mladá Boleslav. While the Škoda Auto Deutschland team presented itself on the international stage from 2011 to 2014, private drivers like Mark Wallenwein kept the green flags with the winged arrow flying high in the DRM. The young Swabian not only took five more overall victories, but also crowned himself champion in 2012 in the Fabia Super 2000.

Two victories in 2015 proved that the four-wheeler was still competitive even in its fifth DRM season. Nevertheless, the replacement followed: Fabian Kreim, the new youngster in the Škoda Auto Deutschland team, drove the brand new Fabia R5 for the first time at the Rally Thüringen. He thus opened the next chapter in Škoda's DRM history and filled it with four victories as well as the title of vice-champion in the same year. 2016 continued in the same vein: Kreim won the Saarland-Pfalz and Sachsen Rallys and, after the Stemweder Berg, Thuringia and Lower Saxony rallies, also the season finale in Bavaria. This completed the first DRM title for him and co-driver Frank Christian, which they successfully defended in 2017 with four more round wins. For 2018, the team temporarily said goodbye to Germany and concentrated on the U28 classification of the European Rally Championship. Nevertheless, Fabia R5 crews won four of the eight DRM rounds of the season. In 2019, Kreim returned to the German rally stage and claimed another championship, this time together with co-driver Tobias Braun. For record champion Škoda, it was already the eighth title in the DRM.

Last year, Philip Geipel and co-driver Katrin Becker continued this winning streak in a heart-stopping finale at the 3-City Rally in Bavaria. After 168.5 SS kilometres, they beat the runners-up by 0.5 seconds in the pouring rain with their Fabia Rally2 evo on the 14th of 14 special stages - and snatched the title from under the noses of the previous championship leaders Marijan Griebel/Tobias Braun at the very last second.

In 2023, the title was also decided at the very end. This time, however, Griebel/Braun proved to have the better nerves. They won the tenth German rally championship for a Škoda driver at the wheel of a Fabia RS Rally2, which thus became the sixth rally model from Mladá Boleslav to enter the DRM's gallery of honour.

The German Rally Champions on Škoda cars

2002 Matthias Kahle/Peter Göbel (D/D), Škoda Octavia WRC

2004 Matthias Kahle/Peter Göbel (D/D), Škoda Octavia WRC

2005 Matthias Kahle/Peter Göbel (D/D), Škoda Fabia WRC

2010 Matthias Kahle/Peter Göbel (D/D), Škoda Fabia Super 2000

2012 Mark Wallenwein/Stefan Kopczyk (D/D), Škoda Fabia Super 2000

2016 Fabian Kreim/Frank Christian (D/D), Škoda Fabia R5

2017 Fabian Kreim/Frank Christian (D/D), Škoda Fabia R5

2019 Fabian Kreim/Tobias Braun (D/D), Škoda Fabia R5

2022 Philip Geipel/Katrin Becker (D/D), Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo

2023 Marijan Griebel/Tobias Braun (D/D), Škoda Fabia RS Rally2

Overall standings German Rally Championship 2023

1st Marijan Griebel/Tobias Braun (D/D), Škoda, 134 points

2nd Julius Tannert/Frank Christian (D/D), Škoda, 118 points

3rd Philip Geipel/Katrin Becker (D/D), Škoda, 117 points

4th Christian Riedemann/Nico Otterbach (D/D), Hyundai, 106 points

5th Dennis Rostek/Dennis Zenz (D/D), Škoda, 82 points

6th Georg Berlandy/Tina Annemüller (D/D), Škoda, 61 points