Three-time champion Griebel also in the DRM in 2024

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German ADAC Third title for Marijan Griebel with three different manufacturers, championship decision was only made at the last rally, Marijan Griebel: "Will also be in the DRM in the next few years".

Marijan Griebel was crowned German Rally Champion for the third time at the ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg. In this interview, the family man from Hahnweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate talks about the moments after his championship triumph, his personal highlights of the past DRM season and his future rally plans.



Congratulations on your third championship title! How does it feel to be champion again and what meaning does this title have for you?

Griebel: "It feels incredibly good! Last year we drove to the final as the leaders and then lost the championship by an incredibly narrow margin. That was okay for me because Philip Geipel was really extremely strong that year. But I swore to myself that this wouldn't happen to me again in 2023. The title this year is also special because we were clearly behind at times during the season. To become champion in the last few metres, more or less unexpectedly, is of course particularly emotional. Accordingly, this and the first title are the most significant for me, because the starting situation was similar. We were behind for a while, but in the end we still became champions because we never gave up."



This year, the battle at the top was particularly close. How were you able to prevail over your opponents in the end?

Griebel: "I think we had a really good year overall. The gap resulted from a single driving mistake at the ADAC Actronics Rally Sulingen. We were fast both before and after. Rounds three and four were home rounds for me, where I am basically quite strong. In my head, I didn't think about the championship at all, but only from stage to stage. In retrospect, that worked really well. Before the finale, you are of course aware of your starting position, because with a gap of seven points, the title was within reach again. In the end, despite the pressure, it worked and we became champions!"



What were the decisive moments this season?

Griebel: "That's difficult to say. In the end, every victory was an important step on the way to the championship. I think a decisive moment was the season opener at the Rally Erzgebirge. I didn't win that one, but I was able to make up important points on the Power Stage against the runner-up Julius Tannert. With such close distances, these points can be decisive. Only with the victory at the ADAC Saarland-Pfalz Rally were we really back in the title fight. Throughout the season, we paved the way to then take the laurels at the ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg."



What was your personal highlight this season?

Griebel: "The last stage at the finale was a Power Stage, so it was all about extra points. I knew that I had to be fast there to become champion. When I realised that I had set a good time, it was a wonderful feeling! After crossing the finish line, when it became clear that it was enough, a huge stone fell from my heart. It was an unbelievably relieving feeling.

The most beautiful stages of the season, on the other hand, were at the ADAC Mittelrhein Rally. Driving through the vineyards, this great view - that's unique. The Saarland-Pfalz Rally took place right in my home country. To be celebrated as the overall winner on the castle square in Sankt Wendel, where you often drive privately, was also an unforgettable moment. So there were several highlights this season."



You have already become DRM champion in a Peugeot and Citroën. This year it was a Škoda. What influence did the car have on your title?

Griebel: "I think a big advantage of rallying and also the DRM is that the cars in the top class are all very similar and on a par. Unlike in Formula 1, for example, the car only has a minor influence on the result. This year I was driving the brand new Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, which was perhaps a small advantage in nuances. My team did a great job of preparing the car, maintaining it and quickly eliminating all the teething problems of such a new car. So I had a strong car, but fortunately in rallying that is not the decisive factor."



What role did the team play in this success? Can you tell us more about the collaboration?

Griebel: "My team Pole Promotion is very professional and broad-based. As a driver, that's great because you can then concentrate exclusively on the special stages. Of course, the driver and co-driver have the biggest influence on success or failure. But knowing that you have a competent team behind you makes it easier to focus on the essentials. Without a good team, such success is not even possible."



Are there any rallies or titles you still want to win?

Griebel: "I have already competed in international rallying for several years. Those were beautiful years that I enjoyed very much. However, it has to be said that it seems financially impossible at the moment to fight for international titles again. That's why I will continue to be part of the German Rally Championship in the next few years, which makes me very happy."



What's next for you next year?

Griebel: "The DRM calendar next year suits me very well with three home rallies, so I'm really looking forward to the 2024 season. But there are no concrete plans at the moment. My wish, of course, is to fight for the championship again with the same car, the same team and the same co-driver."



