DRM 2024: New dates for Stemwede and the finale

There has been some movement in next year's calendar for the German Rally Championship. In order to avoid clashes with other events, rounds six and seven will each take place a week later than originally planned. Germany's rally elite will now meet on 9 and 10 August for the penultimate round of the season at Stemweder Berg. The grand finale with the honouring of the new German champions will also be moved back seven days. The ADAC Ostsee Rallye will be held on 6 and 7 September.

A total of seven rounds are on the programme of the German Rally Championship in the 2024 season. The new season kicks off on 15 and 16 March at the ADAC Rallye Erzgebirge in Stollberg. This is followed by the ADAC Actronics Rally Sulingen on 3 and 4 May, before the DRM and DRM2 participants can look forward to a premiere at the third round, the Hunsrück Rally (back again) around Idar-Oberstein. The one-day DRM Sprint is on the calendar for the first time and, in line with the rally 70 format, will cover around 70 kilometres on 25 May. The DRM will celebrate its half-time at the 3rd ADAC Rallye Mittelrhein (14/15 June) in the vineyards on the Moselle. Before the final two stops at Stemweder Berg and the Baltic Sea, the ADAC Saarland-Pfalz Rally on 28 and 29 June heralds the hot phase of the season.

German Rally Championship 2024:

15 - 16 March: 59th ADAC Rallye Erzgebirge-Stollberg

03 - 04 May: 35th ADAC Actronics Rallye Sulingen

25 May: 34th Hunsrück Rallye-Idar-Oberstein

14 - 15 June: 3. Rallye ADAC Mittelrhein-Föhren

28 - 29 June: ADAC Saarland-Pfalz-Rallye-St. Wendel

09 - 10 August: 53rd ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg-Lübbecke

06 - 07 September: 16th ADAC Ostsee Rallye / Lensahn