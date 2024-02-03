German Rally Championship: innovations in 2024

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German ADAC German Rally Championship 2024 (DRM) - "Pop-Up Power Stages" in addition to the regular Power Stage, new special classification "DRM Masters", events also in the Hunsrück and on the Baltic Sea. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The German Rally Championship kicks off the new season on 15 March with the ADAC Rallye Erzgebirge. With the "Pop-Up Power Stages", the "DRM Masters" special classification and two new rallies in the Hunsrück and at the Baltic Sea, the DRM presents drivers and fans with exciting new features.



The Power Stages introduced in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) a few years ago are now also an integral part of every rally in the DRM and enable the drivers to secure additional points in the battle for the championship. The Power Stage is determined by the respective organiser in the run-up to the rally and communicated to the participants. This year, "Pop-Up Power Stages" will also be used for the first time in the German Rally Championship. These will be driven at each event in addition to the regular Power Stage and scored with points for the fastest three drivers. The highlight: the promoter only determines the special stage selected for this on site during the event, thus ensuring maximum excitement on the rally weekend.



The "DRM Trophy" special classification introduced in 2022 has been a great success in the past two years and has contributed a great deal to the sporting appeal of the DRM events. This year, another special classification, the "DRM Masters", will be integrated into the German Rally Championship, which should make guest starts in the DRM more attractive and thus ensure even more spectacle at the rounds. The basis for this is the "WRC Masters Cup" introduced in the WRC. All drivers born in 1984 or earlier with a vehicle in the RC2 class are eligible to start. Only the participant's best four rally results will be counted.



A total of seven challenging rounds are on the programme for the 2024 season. New to the calendar are the 34th Hunsrück Rally and the 16th ADAC Ostsee Rally, which add extremely exciting stages and fantastic scenery to the programme. The new sprint format awaits the drivers for the first time at the Hunsrück Rally on 25 May. This one-day event will cover around 70 kilometres in accordance with the rally 70 format. The ADAC Ostsee Rally with special stages on the Putlos military training area from 6 to 8 September marks the end of the German Rally Championship season. The starting signal in Schleswig-Holstein will be given on Friday on the waterfront promenade in the holiday resort of Grömitz, where the participants will also cross the finish line on Saturday after around 140 kilometres of special stages.

