DTM Sachsenring: Friday in the stream

The two DTM practice sessions at the Sachsenring can be followed by fans via livestream. We tell you how you can follow the sessions.

27 GT3 cars will contest the sixth DTM race weekend at the Sachsenring. Two 45-minute practice sessions are scheduled for Friday.

There is one change in the driver field compared to the last event at the Nürburgring: Grasser Racing will only start with one Lamborghini, as the second car is unoccupied but is scheduled to return at the Red Bull Ring.

Both practice sessions will be streamed live on the DTM YouTube channel and on the ran website.

Broadcast schedule Friday, 08.09.2023:

11:05 - 11:55 - Free Practice 1(DTMYouTube/ran)

15:25 - 16:15 - Free Practice 2(DTMYouTube/ran)

Everything about the DTM race weekend at the Sachsenring is available at SPEEDWEEK.