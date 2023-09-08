DTM stars as guests for darts and basketball

Before the sixth stop of the season at the Sachsenring (8 to 10 September), five DTM stars swapped the steering wheel of their powerful racing cars for darts and basketballs on Thursday.

At the German Darts Open as part of the European Darts Tour in Jena, the two South Africans Kelvin and Sheldon van der Linde as well as Laurin Heinrich (Würzburg) proved their accuracy. The trio challenged in a show match Gabriel Clemens who sensationally made it as the first German into the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship at the beginning of the year. ProSieben will reveal who was the most accurate during the live broadcast of the DTM race on Saturday from 13:00.

In Chemnitz, on the other hand, Ayhancan Güven (TR) and Franck Perera (F) demonstrated their throwing skills with basketballs. The two DTM drivers visited Basketball-Bundesliga team NINERS Chemnitz before the test match against the Rostock Seawolves. The duo tried their hand at shooting baskets themselves: Porsche driver Güven competed with centre player Kevin Yebo against Lamborghini factory driver Perera and German national player and Chemnitz captain Jonas Richter.