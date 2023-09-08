Kelvin van der Linde with fastest time

Kelvin van der Linde opens the DTM race weekend at the Sachsenring with the fastest time in the first practice session. Same time as Mirko Bortolotti.

Best time for Sachsenring aficionado Kelvin van der Linde in the first DTM practice session at the hillclimb track. In the ABT Sportsline Audi, the South African set the fastest time with a 1:18.578.

Second place went to championship leader Mirko Bortolotti. The Italian set exactly the same lap time as van der Linde. Since the Audi driver set the time before Bortolotti, he was classified in first position.

Thomas Preining in the Manthey EMA Porsche completed the top three, 0.023 seconds behind the two fastest drivers.

The practice session ended early for Jusuf Owega in the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3. After just ten minutes, he brought the pink Mercedes back to the pits with a technical defect and drew a trace of operating fluid, which is why the session had to be interrupted with the red flag for track cleaning. After extensive cleaning work, the session was finally resumed after almost 25 minutes of interruption. After a short repair, Owega was even able to continue the session.

Result (Top 10):

1st Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

2nd Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

3rd Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5th Franck Perera - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

6th Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th Arjun Maini - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Dennis Olsen - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

9th Ayhancan Güven - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10 Jack Aitken - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3