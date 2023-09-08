Thomas Preining with fastest time in second practice

In the second DTM practice session at the Sachsenring, Thomas Preining in the Manthey EMA Porsche set the fastest time.

Thomas Preining set the fastest time in the Porsche 911 GT3 R from Manthey EMA in the second DTM practice session at the Sachsenring. The Austrian lapped the track in 1:18.537 minutes in the Porsche.

Second place went to his brand colleague Ayhancan Güven. He was 0.171 seconds behind Preining.

Thierry Vermeulen finished third in the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari.

Result (Top 10):

1st Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

2nd Ayhancan Güven - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

3rd Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

4th Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

5th Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

6th Franck Perera - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

7th Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Tim Heinemann - Toksport WRT - Porsche 911 GT3 R

9th Lucas Auer - Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD - Mercedes-AMG GT3

10th Ricardo Feller - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3