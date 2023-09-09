BMW M4 GT3 boost pressure is increased

The boost pressure of the BMW M4 GT3 is increased ahead of the first race day of the DTM and ADAC GT Masters at the Sachsenring. More engine power for the Bavarian sports coupé

Ahead of the first race day of the DTM and ADAC GT Masters at the Sachsenring, the BMW M4 GT3 gets a new BoP rating. While the vehicle weight of the sports coupé from Munich remains identical, the vehicle's boost pressure is increased.

The BMW's boost pressure is increased over almost the entire rev band. The maximum value is 50 mbar higher than the previous maximum boost pressure. 2,700 mbar is now the maximum boost pressure of the M4 GT3.

The classification of the other cars from the DTM and the ADAC GT Masters remains unchanged.

On the first day of practice, the BMW M4 GT3 trailed mercilessly in the DTM. In the combined daily standings, reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde was the best BMW M4 GT3 in 18th place.