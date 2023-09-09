Luca Stolz on pole position for first race
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Best time for Luca Stolz at the Sachsenring. In the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3, the official Mercedes-AMG driver set the best grid position for the first race round on the hillclimb track near Chemnitz with a 1:17.633.
Second place went to Ayhancan Güven in the KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche. The Turk was 0.060 seconds off the best time.
Kelvin van der Linde in the ABT Sportsline Audi completed the top three.
Championship leader Mirko Bortolotti starts the race from fifth on the grid, one position behind his direct rival Thomas Preining.
Result (Top 10):
1st Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3
2nd Ayhancan Güven - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R
3rd Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3
4th Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R
5th Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3
6th Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3
7th Ricardo Feller - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3
8th Franck Perera - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3
9th Jack Aitken - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3
10th Laurin Heinrich - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R
The first race starts at 13:30 - here you can find out how to follow the race.