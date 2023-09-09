Luca Stolz on pole position for first race

Luca Stolz secured pole position in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the first round of the DTM at the Sachsenring in 21 years.

Best time for Luca Stolz at the Sachsenring. In the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3, the official Mercedes-AMG driver set the best grid position for the first race round on the hillclimb track near Chemnitz with a 1:17.633.

Second place went to Ayhancan Güven in the KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche. The Turk was 0.060 seconds off the best time.

Kelvin van der Linde in the ABT Sportsline Audi completed the top three.

Championship leader Mirko Bortolotti starts the race from fifth on the grid, one position behind his direct rival Thomas Preining.

Result (Top 10):

1st Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Ayhancan Güven - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R

3rd Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

4th Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

5th Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

6th Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

7th Ricardo Feller - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

8th Franck Perera - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

9th Jack Aitken - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

10th Laurin Heinrich - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R

The first race starts at 13:30 - here you can find out how to follow the race.