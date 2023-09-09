Penalty for Ricardo Feller at Sachsenring

Setback for Ricardo Feller in the DTM title fight. The ABT Sportsline driver is penalised for the first DTM round at the Sachsenring.

Setback for Ricardo Feller in the DTM title fight. The Swiss receives a five-position penalty for the first round of the DTM at the Sachsenring. Feller had previously finished the qualifying in seventh place.

The reason for the penalty is that he received his third warning of the season in qualifying. In qualifying early on Saturday morning, he was cautioned for driving slowly on the racing line.

His biggest rivals in the title fight take up the race from the front. Championship leader Mirko Bortolotti starts from fifth position, his pursuer Thomas Preining from fourth.