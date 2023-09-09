Luca Stolz wins DTM for the first time in 2023

From pole position to victory. Luca Stolz drove to a superior start-and-finish victory in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 from the Haupt Racing Team.

Luca Stolz prevails in the heat battle at the Sachsenring and celebrates his first win of the season, which is also the first triumph of the year for the main team. From pole position, the AMG driver drove to a controlled and superior victory.

Second place goes to Thomas Preining. The Manthey EMA driver thus takes the lead in the standings once again. He was 2.688 seconds behind the winning AMG.

Ayhancan Güven completes the top three, the first podium result in the DTM for the Turkish driver of KÜS Team Bernhard.

At the start, Maro Engel lost control of his Mercedes-AMG GT3 after being hit by Ricardo Feller and hit the tyre barrier at the exit of the first corner. But the GT3 veteran was able to continue the race. During the compulsory pit stop, Engel finally parked the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes.

After ten minutes, the safety car was brought onto the track. Maro Engel lost some parts after hitting the track, which had to be recovered.

After a strong opening phase, Jack Aitken had to retire from the race early. After 15 minutes of racing, the Lausitzring winner parked his Emil Frey Racing Ferrari in the pits. The reason for the retirement was a radiator problem on his Italian sports car.

During the compulsory pit stop, the championship leader Mirko Bortolotti went berserk. As this is forbidden, the SSR Performance driver received a penalty lap. In addition, Bortolotti also complained about an ABS problem on his Hurácan. Bortolotti finished the race in ninth position and thus lost the championship lead to Preining.

The race was also a disappointment for Lucas Auer. After a slip into the gravel he parked his Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the pit lane.

Result (Top 10):

1st Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

3rd Ayhancan Güven - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Ricardo Feller - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

5th Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

6th Sheldon van der Linde - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

7th Dennis Olsen - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

8th René Rast - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

9th Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

10 Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3