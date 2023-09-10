DTM Sachsenring: Sunday on TV and Stream

The twelfth race of the 2023 DTM season will take place at the Lausitzring on Sunday. We tell you how you can follow the race and qualifying on TV and in the stream.

27 GT3 cars will contest the sixth DTM race weekend at the Sachsenring. On Sunday, the second race will be held on the mountain-and-valley track.

There is one change in the driver line-up compared to the last event at the Lausitzring: Grasser Racing will only start with one Lamborghini, as the second car is unoccupied, but is scheduled to return at the Red Bull Ring.

On Saturday, HRT driver Luca Stolz celebrated his first race win of the 2023 season. Thomas Preining took over the lead in the standings.

The race will be broadcast live on ProSieben, starting at 13:00 half an hour before the race starts. In addition, the race can also be seen in the stream on ran and in English via YouTube.

In Austria, the race will also be broadcast on free TV - Servus TV will show the race from Lausitz in re-live from 16:10. The channel will even broadcast the race live on the streaming platform ServusTV On.

The race will also be shown live on Servus TV Deutschland. Servus TV Deutschland will also broadcast from 16:30.

Broadcast schedule Sunday 10.09.2023:

09:00 - 09:30 - Qualifying (DTM YouTube/ran)

13:00 - 14:50 - Race (ProSieben/DTM YouTube/ran)

