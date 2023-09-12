Track Safari also takes place at the Red Bull Ring

After the spectator premiere at the Nürburgring and the sequel at the DEKRA Lausitzring, there will also be a Track Safari at the DTM event at the Red Bull Ring. Tickets are available now.

At the Red Bull Ring in Austria, a wild rollercoaster ride awaits the DTM drivers at the seventh tour stop (22 to 24 September) - and the spectators can be closer than ever before. In Spielberg, the newly introduced Track Safari enters its final round for this year after the fan premiere at the Nürburgring and the successful continuation at the DEKRA Lausitzring. A Track Safari for accredited journalists also took place for the first time at the test drives in April.

Tickets for the track expedition of a special kind are now available in the DTM online shop.

Fans can expect an exclusive experience at the Track Safari, which shows the DTM racing cars from a completely new perspective. In a separate session, the buses will roll around the fast Formula 1 circuit on Friday afternoon.

The high-horsepower GT3 cars will pass spectacularly close to the fans - loudly and at high speed. The event at the Red Bull Ring gets an additional attraction from the fantastic natural landscape and the special slope of the circuit: a maximum gradient of twelve per cent and a maximum gradient of 9.3 per cent guarantee a fast ride.

The Track Safari gives the spectators goose bumps and the DTM stars fun. Directly after the premiere at the Nürburgring, Porsche driver Laurin Heinrich stated: "It was cool to share the track with the fans. I think we gave the spectators a super show."