DTM Red Bull Ring: The provisional schedule

The Red Bull Ring will host the penultimate DTM race weekend of the 2023 season. We take a look at the provisional schedule for the event on the high-speed circuit in Styria.

On the fourth weekend in September, things will get noisy nearby in Styria. No fewer than 28 GT3 cars will be competing at the Sachsenring for the seventh race weekend of the 2023 DTM season. The racing series will be making a guest appearance at the Red Bull Ring.

The ADAC has now presented the provisional schedule for the weekend.

On Friday, two practice sessions of 45 minutes each are on the schedule. On Saturday and Sunday, a one-hour race will start at 13:30. Early in the morning of race day, a qualifying session of 20 minutes each is on the agenda.

In addition, a track safari will take place on Friday afternoon for the third time this season.

DTM schedule Sachsenring 2023:

Friday 08.09.2023:

10:35 - 11:20 hrs - Free Practice 1

15:10 - 15:55 - Free practice 2

16:00 - 16:15 - Track Safari

Saturday 09.09.2023:

08:55 - 09:15 - Qualifying 1

13:30 - 14:30 hrs - Race 1

Sunday 10.09.2023:

09:35 - 09:55 - timed practice 2

13:30 - 14:30 - Race 2

In addition to the DTM, the ADAC GT Masters, the Porsche Carrers Cup Deutschland and the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux will also compete on the Formula 1 and MotoGP circuits in Austria. The programme will be rounded off by the BMW M2 Cup, which - like the Carrera Cup Benelux - will hold its season finale.

In addition to the race programme, there will also be a colourful show programme with the Pitwalk, autograph sessions by the drivers and Meet the Drivers events.