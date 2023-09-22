DTM Red Bull Ring: The current car classification

From 22 to 24 September, the only DTM race in Austria will take place. The Red Bull Ring will host the traditional racing series. We look at the vehicle classification (Balance of Performance)

The SRO, which determines the BoP classifications for the DTM, categorises race tracks into four different categories and develops a separate BoP for each track category. In this way, the SRO wants to compensate for vehicle-specific differences on the various race tracks.

The circuit near Spielberg is classified in the C category. So far, it is the first track in the season with this category, only the pre-season tests took place on the circuit in Styria, which makes it the only real opportunity for comparison.

This is the first time that SRO has taken care of the classification in the DTM, after the ADAC has already been working with Stéphane Ratel's organisation for many years. In 2021 and 2022, AVL took care of the DTM classification, which, however, caused a lot of criticism among the participants and fans.

Following an amendment to the regulations, BoP adjustments will be permitted during all events in future.

The changes compared to the pre-season test

The Audi R8 LMS GT3 has to gain five kilograms. The minimum weight is now 1,310 kilograms.

Compared to the test, the BMW M4 GT3's boost pressure has been reduced by 0.01 bar. Nevertheless, the M4 dominated Thursday's test day on the circuit. In addition, the car is allowed to drive with a ground clearance reduced by two millimetres.

Compared to the test runs, the boost pressure of the Ferrari 296 GT3 is increased by 0.16 bar.

Compared to the two-day test, the Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 has to carry 40 kilograms more weight, the minimum weight is 1,340 kilograms. In return, the restrictor is increased by one millimetre so that the vehicle has more engine power.

The minimum weight of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 is reduced by 15 kilograms to 1,320 kilograms.

The Porsche 911 GT3 R drives with 30 kilograms more weight and a corresponding minimum weight of 1,310 kilograms. However, the restrictor is increased by 1.5 millimetres and the vehicles develop more engine power as a result.