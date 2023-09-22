BMW strikes back: 1st place for Sheldon van der Linde

Best time for reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde in the second DTM practice session at the Red Bull Ring. BMW strikes back after a difficult first session in Austria and underpins its role as favourite.

BMW strikes back in the second DTM practice session at the Red Bull Ring. Reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde lapped the circuit in Styria in 1:28.422 minutes.

Second place went to his Schubert Motorsport team-mate René Rast. The three-time DTM champion was 0.049 seconds behind the leader at the end of the session.

Thierry Vermeulen drove to third place in the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3.

A few raindrops fell at the start of the session, but the heavy rain that many feared and expected did not set in at Spielberg.

Result (Top 10):

1st Sheldon van der Linde - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

2nd René Rast - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

3rd Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

4th Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

5th Dennis Olsen - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

6th Laurin Heinrich - KÜS Team75 Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

7th Jusuf Owega - Mercedes-AMG Team BWT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Lucas Auer - Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD - Mercedes-AMG GT3

9th Jack Aitken - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

10th Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER - Mercedes-AMG GT3