BMW strikes back: 1st place for Sheldon van der Linde
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
BMW strikes back in the second DTM practice session at the Red Bull Ring. Reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde lapped the circuit in Styria in 1:28.422 minutes.
Second place went to his Schubert Motorsport team-mate René Rast. The three-time DTM champion was 0.049 seconds behind the leader at the end of the session.
Thierry Vermeulen drove to third place in the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3.
A few raindrops fell at the start of the session, but the heavy rain that many feared and expected did not set in at Spielberg.
Result (Top 10):
1st Sheldon van der Linde - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3
2nd René Rast - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3
3rd Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3
4th Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R
5th Dennis Olsen - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R
6th Laurin Heinrich - KÜS Team75 Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R
7th Jusuf Owega - Mercedes-AMG Team BWT - Mercedes-AMG GT3
8th Lucas Auer - Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD - Mercedes-AMG GT3
9th Jack Aitken - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3
10th Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER - Mercedes-AMG GT3