DTM: Car classification adjusted for Saturday

The Balance of Performance of the DTM and the ADAC GT Masters will be adjusted for Saturday at the Red Bull Ring. Less weight for Audi and Porsche, more weight for BMW.

The SRO, which determines the BoP classifications for the DTM, categorises race tracks into four different categories and develops a separate BoP for each track category. In this way, the SRO wants to compensate for vehicle-specific differences on the various race tracks. The circuit in Styria is classified in the C category. This means that the Lausitzring is classified in the slowest category, which also requires the highest downforce.

This is the first time that SRO has taken care of the classification in the DTM, after the ADAC has been working with Stéphane Ratel's organisation for many years. In 2021 and 2022, AVL took care of the DTM classification, which, however, caused a lot of criticism among the participants and fans.

The changes at a glance:

The vehicle weight of the Audi R8 LMS GT3 is reduced by ten kilograms. The car must now weigh at least 1,300 kilograms.

The minimum weight of the BMW M4 GT3, on the other hand, has been increased by ten kilogrammes to 1,320 kilogrammes.

In addition, the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 R is allowed to unload five kilogrammes, so that the minimum weight is now 1,305 kilogrammes. Somewhat surprisingly, the classification of the older 991.2 GT3 R, which set the fastest practice time in the ADAC GT Masters on Friday, remains unchanged.