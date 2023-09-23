Premiere: Laurin Heinrich on pole position for the first time

Premiere in the DTM: Laurin Heinrich takes pole position for the first time in the DTM. Violent accident by David Schumacher in the WINWARD Racing Mercedes on a wet track.

On a drying track and in difficult weather conditions, Laurin Heinrich drove to pole position for the first DTM round at the Red Bull Ring. The Porsche Carrera Cup champion lapped the circuit in the KÜS Team75 Motorsport Porsche in 1:36.778 minutes.

Second place went to Kelvin van der Linde, who was 0.065 seconds off the best time in the ABT Audi.

Ayhancan Güven in another KÜS Team75 Motorsport Porsche completed the top three positions.

The session had to be interrupted after about eight minutes. David Schumacher lost control of his Mercedes-AMG GT3 on a wet patch on the way to the Remus corner and hit the track barrier hard.

Result (Top 10):

1st Laurin Heinrich - KÜS Team75 Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

2nd Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

3rd Ayhancan Güven - KÜS Team75 Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

5th Dennis Olsen - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

6th Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th René Rast - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

8th Marco Wittmann - Project 1 - BMW M4 GT3

9th Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

10th Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3