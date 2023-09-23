DTM race calendar: Eight race weekends in 2024 as well

The DTM will continue to hold eight race weekends in 2024. Possible plans for another race weekend abroad have been cancelled for cost reasons. Same circuits as 2023.

There will be eight race weekends in the 2024 DTM season. During a media round, Thomas Voss confirmed that there will be no additional race weekend next year.

"It would be the wrong move now, especially for the teams, to impose additional costs on them. Not only for the teams, but also for us it means an expense. An event like this here is now in the seven-figure range. The overall system has to be able to finance a ninth race. It doesn't make sense if two, three, four teams can do that and the others can't," said Voss at the media round.

Thus, the DTM will race on the identical tracks next year as this year.

Preliminary race calendar DTM 2024

26.04.-28.04.2024 Motorsport Arena Oschersleben

24.05.-26.05.2024 DEKRA Lausitzring

07.06.-09.06.2024 Circuit Zandvoort / NL

05.07.-07.07.2024 Norisring

16.08.-18.08.2024 Nürburgring

06.09.-08.09.2024 Sachsenring

27.09.-29.09.2024 Red Bull Ring / A

18.10.-20.10.2024 Hockenheim Baden-Württemberg