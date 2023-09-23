Kelvin van der Linde wins at Spielberg spectacle

The Red Bull Ring traditionally brings action in the DTM! Kelvin van der Linde surprisingly wins the first race in Spielberg. Ricardo Feller flew up from 26th on the grid to third position.

Kelvin van der Linde wins the first DTM race at the Red Bull Ring. It is the first win of the 2023 DTM season for the South African in the ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3. Thanks to a spot-on strategy, van der Linde secured victory during the mandatory pit stop.

Pole setter Laurin Heinrich finished second in the KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche and thus missed out on his first DTM victory. He was 1.306 seconds behind Kelvin van der Linde at the end of the race.

Ricardo Feller took third position after a sensational duel with René Rast. Feller fought his way onto the podium from 26th on the grid!

Similar pictures also in the battle between Thomas Preining and Maro Engel for fifth place with the better result for the AMG driver. Twice Preining had to let the Mamba driver pass again, as Engel slid off the track in the tough duel in the Remus curve.

During the starting grid there were more rainfalls, so that the field was taken up in extremely slippery conditions. Some drivers went for slicks, but this did not work in the cold wet conditions.

After 15 minutes, more light rain started in Spielberg. But it remained a short rain shower, so the drivers changed to slicks at the mandatory pit stop.

One minute before the pit stop window closed, Clemens Schmid spun Thierry Vermeulen into the gravel at the penultimate corner. The safety car was called onto the circuit to recover Emil Frey Racing's Ferrari 296 GT3. Race control imposed three penalty laps on Schmid for causing the incident.

Result (Top 10):

1st Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

2nd Laurin Heinrich - KÜS Team75 Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

3rd Ricardo Feller - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

4th René Rast - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

5th Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

7th Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Marco Wittmann - Project 1 - BMW M4 GT3

9th Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

10 Dennis Olsen - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R