Thomas Biermaier (ABT): "Never expected in life".

Long after the furious finale of the fourth-last DTM race of the season, Thomas Biermaier stood in the pit of his ABT Sportsline team shaking his head: "I would never have expected that," he said, not referring to the two cakes that his employees and partners had presented him on his 46th birthday - and which tasted even sweeter after first place for Kelvin van der Linde and third place for Riccardo Feller. "A great day for us, a great race and a super performance by both drivers and the crew," he said appreciatively before still heading home to his family on Saturday evening.

What will happen after the end of the DTM season, especially since Audi Sport will no longer support customer sport, as announced earlier? "I don't think there's any question that we will continue to race in the DTM. That is important and right for us, who have been in the DTM since 2000. Abt and DTM belong together," explained the team boss. "However, there are discussions about who we will race with. It's not easy to give up Audi after so many years together, even if the support is discontinued. Audi is still the first point of contact. The goal is to have a clear trend in three to four weeks. At the moment, nothing has been decided."

Discussions are also taking place about other Group brands, especially as Abt already took part in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring for the first time with Lamborghini: "We put together a nice project together. Biermaier confirmed that this will also be pursued in 2024. Regarding the situation after Audi's withdrawal, Biermaier added: "We are a team that is also very well positioned thanks to partners and, once again, thanks to the connections of Harry (marketing manager Unflath, editor's note). A step like this hurts everyone and is a financial setback, of course. But we don't just throw away such a long collaboration."

Regarding the drivers, he stated, "We are very happy with both of them, they are doing a super job. In terms of character, they both fit in perfectly with us. The negotiations are in the final phase, everything should be clear by Hockenheim."

As far as Formula E is concerned, Biermaier specified that after the season is soon before the season again, because in just under four weeks there will already be the joint pre-season test in Valencia. "We hope to have a better package for season ten and that (drive partner) Mahindra does a better job than before. We want to be more competitive than last season from the start." Who will pilot the two bolides is not yet fixed: "In two to three weeks there will be clarity. We are very happy with Nico (Müller), that's no secret. Like the DTM drivers, he's a perfect fit for us, we've come a long way. For second place, we're talking to two or three drivers." Also with former champion Lucas di Grassi about a return, as has been rumoured several times? "We are in friendly contact with him, but we don't want to interfere with his contract situation (at Mahindra, note)."

The partnership with Cupra in Formula E will continue after the Spanish Volkswagen subsidiary joined last season: "Cupra will be the first brand in the group to go fully electric, so electric racing is very important. Whether the strategy is to go in the direction of our own powertrain has not yet been decided." The contract with Mahindra still binds Abt next season, after which there is a two-year, mutual option.