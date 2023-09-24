Car classification adjusted before second DTM round

Before the second race of the DTM, the SRO adjusts the vehicle classification. BMW and Ferrari have to add weight - Audi and Mercedes-AMG, on the other hand, are allowed to unload.

For the second race of the DTM and the ADAC GT Masters at the Red Bull Ring, there is a slight classification adjustment by the SRO, which is responsible for the BoP in the ADAC racing series.

The SRO categorises race tracks into four different categories and develops a separate BoP for each track category. In this way, the SRO wants to compensate for vehicle-specific differences on the various race tracks. The circuit in Styria is classified in the C category.

This is the first time that SRO has taken care of the classification in the DTM, after the ADAC has been working with Stéphane Ratel's organisation for many years. In 2021 and 2022, AVL took care of the DTM classification, which, however, caused a lot of criticism among the participants and fans.

The Audi R8 LMS GT3 and the Mercedes-AMG GT3 are each allowed to unload five kilograms. The Audi's minimum weight is now 1,295 kilograms, while the Mercedes weighs in at 1,315 kilograms.

The Ferrari 296 GT3 has to unload five kilograms. The minimum weight is now 1,305 kilograms.

The BMW M4 GT3 has to weigh in at ten kilograms. The car from Munich has to weigh in at a minimum of 1,330 kilograms. Schubert Motorsport takes the front row of the grid with both cars.