René Rast (BMW) celebrates 26th DTM victory at Red Bull Ring

The three-time DTM champion celebrates his 26th DTM victory and wins at the Red Bull Ring. Thomas Preining takes the lead in the standings in the Manthey Porsche - Mirko Bortolotti without points.

From pole position to victory. René Rast celebrates his first win of the season in the Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3. Rast did not let the BoP change before the race stop him.

Second place goes to his team-mate Sheldon van der Linde. The South African, who became DTM champion in 2022, was seconds behind his team-mate after one hour of racing.

Thomas Preining in the Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R completed the podium. The driver from Linz thus takes the lead in the standings at his home race ahead of the season finale in Hockenheim in four weeks' time.

Drama on the first lap for championship leader Mirko Bortolotti! After a hit, the SSR Performance driver suffered a puncture behind on the right. Marvin Dienst in the Toksport WRT Porsche hit the Lamborghini after Dienst was also hit from behind. In the end, Bortolotti finished the race in 22nd place.

After about a quarter of an hour, it started to rain lightly. But the cars could continue the race on slicks despite the raindrops.

Funny scene when the air vent in Mirko Bortolotti's cockpit came loose. The Italian threw the part through the window out onto the track.

Result (Top 10):

1st René Rast - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

2nd Sheldon van der Linde - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

3rd Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Marco Wittmann - Project 1 - BMW M4 GT3

5th Dennis Olsen - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

6th Clemens Schmid - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

7th Ayhancan Güven - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R

8th Jack Aitken - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

9th Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

10 Arjun Maini - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3