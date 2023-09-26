Leader Thomas Preining: "The most beautiful third place".

For the Austrians, the DTM race weekend at the Red Bull Ring was a rollercoaster ride of emotions. While Thomas Preining took the lead in the standings, Lucas Auer fell short of his expectations.

It is not often that the third-placed driver beams almost more than the winner (René Rast). It did on Sunday after the third-last DTM race: "This is the third place that makes me happiest in my career," cheered Thomas Preining, the former and now again current overall leader.

The lead before Hockenheim (21/22 October) is ten points over Mirko Bortolotti, who was dogged by bad luck in his home race. Preining scored 26 points for sixth and third place in his home race ("I'm looking forward to next year again, the atmosphere is great").

"It was a tough battle where I had to push every lap to bring home the podium. The pressure from the BMW drivers was enormous," admitted the Porsche works driver. Preining indeed prevented a one-two-three for the Munichs (Rast ahead of Sheldon van der Linde, fourth Marco Wittmann), who had a clear speed advantage on a dry track. One of the deciding factors for the podium finish was the perfect work of the Manthey pit crew, who dispatched Preining in 6.5 seconds at the mandatory stop.

While the man from Linz was happy about third place, title rival Bortolotti had to fight his way through his "most boring race". Because in the turmoil after the start he was touched on the rear by the Porsche of Marvin Dienst (who had been pushed himself) already in the first corner, which triggered a puncture that forced the Viennese to make an early pit visit after a slow first lap. "That was the end of everything. I could have still hoped for chaos from heavy rain or safety car situations, but nothing happened." 22nd place was a zero result, "which always hurts, not only in the final phase of a championship." Saturday's seven points for ninth place kept Bortolotti's chances alive for the final two races.

Of the other local heroes at the Red Bull Ring, Clemens Schmid was much more satisfied than his Tyrolean compatriot Luggi Auer. Sixth place in the Grasser Lamborghini was his second best result in this DTM season. Although he even finished fourth in the first laps after a good start, but then could no longer match Wittmann, the Steinach native's performance was impeccable. "Our tyre pressure was not optimal, so I lost grip on the rear axle. But the pace was quite good. Unfortunately, the hope for rain did not come true. The BMWs had a huge surplus on the straights. In Hockenheim, I want to get both races right," said the Lamborghini driver, who had failed to score any points on Saturday (25th).

Lucas Auer would have expected more than 15th and eleventh place respectively. Team boss Christian Hohenadel took it upon himself that his Winward team made a complete tactical error in the first qualifying session on Saturday in changing conditions. On Sunday, starting position 21 was also a bad starting position, but the driver from Kufstein showed his potential with two recoveries. "Generally, we Mercedes drivers lacked the pace for top positions here. There was nothing more in it, even though my races weren't bad."