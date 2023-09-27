DTM Norisring and MotoGP Sachsenring 2024 at the same time

In 2024, the DTM event at the Norisring and the MotoGP guest appearance at the Sachsenring will take place on the same weekend. Why this is not a problem, even though both events are organised by the ADAC.

From 5 to 7 July 2024, two of Germany's biggest motorsport events will be held simultaneously. In Nuremberg, the DTM will host the city spectacle at the Norisring, while the MotoGP will start at the Sachsenring at the same time.

In 2023, both events had six-figure spectator numbers, the one at the Sachsenring even started with a 2. In addition, both events are organised by the ADAC, which is why there were initially speculations that there could still be a shift in the DTM calendar here.

"Both dates are fixed, no more adjustments are to be expected, we have already been working on the issue for a long time," an ADAC spokesman told Speedweek. "In terms of personnel, it's not a problem, we have different and independent organisational structures there, there are overlaps only in my area and with my person, but it's all feasible in the end."

The ADAC spokesman continues: "It is certainly not an ideal scenario, which is why we have tried to avoid this in the past. The overlap has also happened in the past, it's not ideal, however, the intersection between the two events is also very small on the fan side."

"Next year we have the case with MotoGP that the Kazakhstan GP is newly added to the calendar, plus the European Football Championship in Germany. This restricts the flexibility of the Sachsenring GP date, as Leipzig is a European Football Championship venue and capacities are only available for the rescue and security forces on certain dates. And unfortunately, the Norisring cannot be shifted back and forth flexibly either. Plus we are dependent on the international GT calendar to find a date there."