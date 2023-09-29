Mercedes-AMG hosts junior test in Valencia

Mercedes-AMG is pushing the issue of promoting young talent. The Mercedes-AMG Young Driver Test will take place in Valencia on 9 and 10 November. In 2022, Jusuf Owega tested the vehicle there and was promoted to the DTM squad.

From 7 to 11 November 2023, the "AMG Racing Series" will take place at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. At the multi-day track day event, participants can test the limits of their vehicle under the guidance of competent engineers and professional racing drivers.

As part of this, a "Mercedes-AMG Young Driver Test" will be held on 9 and 10 November, during which the Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing Teams will be able to field promising male and female racing drivers aged between 17 and 25. Up to two young talents with the FIA Gold or Silver rating can be nominated per vehicle.

First, the Young Drivers can demonstrate their skills in an individual time trial in two groups. The fastest ten talents in each group will also qualify for a long run. The two most successful female or male pilots of the test will be honoured at the final "Champions United" event and will also receive a starting place in a future international GT3 race. They will be coached by an experienced Mercedes-AMG performance driver during this race event.

Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: "As a manufacturer, we attach great importance to promoting young talent. In Germany in particular, there are unfortunately hardly any support programmes for young motorsport drivers. We want to live up to our responsibility in this area and, with the AMG Young Driver Test, offer a platform through which young talents can present themselves under professional guidance. Together with our Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing Teams, we will give the two best drivers of the test a starting place in an international GT3 race. In this way, we are not only sifting through the talent, but also specifically giving the most talented drivers the chance to prove themselves at the highest level - supported by the expertise of a performance driver."

Mercedes-AMG already held a young driver test in Barcelona in 2022. Among others, Jusuf Owega tested the Mercedes-AMG GT3 there. After the test, the Cologne driver was promoted to the DTM squad of the brand with the star.