Ex-Champion Bruno Spengler: Race Winner & Tour Guide

2012 DTM champion Bruno Spengler not only won Saturday's race in the ADAC GT Masters at the DTM race weekend at the Red Bull Ring, but was also the expert on the Track Safari.

The 2012 DTM champion returned to a DTM event at the Red Bull Ring. In the ADAC GT Masters, he competed with Maxime Oosten for FK Performance Motorsport. Saturday in particular was to be a successful memory for the Canadian: After two disqualifications, the Dutch-Canadian duo won Saturday's race in Styria.

In addition, the expertise of the 2012 DTM champion was also in demand at the microphone. During the Track Safari on Friday afternoon, he explained the special features of the 4.318-kilometre race track in Styria to the fans in a coach.

"That was great fun for me. The Track Safari is a great thing, because the passengers can experience the speed of the race cars on the track at first hand. As soon as the GT3 cars have passed us, almost the whole bus is moving," explained Spengler.