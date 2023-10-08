DRM season finale 1973 - showdown in the sauna?

The first two years of the DRM also included hillclimb races in the programme. In the 1973 season, the Sauerland-Bergpreis, of all things, formed the season finale - in this case, the all-decisive season finale.

There were still three drivers with chances of winning the title: Hans Heyer in the factory Capri from the big division, Dieter Glemser with the Zakspeed Escort and Dieter Basche in the BMW 2002 of the GS team.

The race was scheduled for the first weekend in October, a time when it can be quite cold and uncomfortable in the Sauerland. In this case, it could be extremely difficult and also dangerous, because the tyres could only have the right temperature to build up grip on the 3.5-kilometre track in the last bends before the finish.

Erich Zakowski recalled. "So we thought about what we could do to improve the situation. Heated blankets, as they are common today, did not exist at that time. At some point, we came up with the idea of heating the tyres in a sauna before the start. Dry heat was supposed to do the tyres good, and there was enough space for the rollers in such a built-in sauna for the cellar."

And then, amused, he continued: "Besides, it was a good thing that I needed a sauna for my house in Daubach at the time anyway. The transport to the Sauerland was arranged with Zakspeed driver Hartmut Kautz, who owned a car rental company and made one of his open vans available. Zak continues: "Of course, this was all done under strict secrecy - the competition wasn't supposed to find out beforehand."

On the spot, it turned out that the Zakspeed team was not the only one who had thought about it. Ford were more or less known to have something up their sleeves as well. In fact, they had a solution ready: a large bathtub secretly made of the finest aluminium, in which the tyres were to be heated up in hot water.

At Porsche-Kremer and also at Fritzinger, the wheels turned on a spit, so to speak, heated by a battery of "flame throwers" fed from gas bottles. Dieter Basche alone had nothing of the sort with him.

In practice, Heyer set the best time in his division with the Capri, but one could see that the tyres were spinning hard from the water bath at the standing start. It will forever remain Erich Zakowski's secret why he had also given some Porsche tyres room to sweat in his sauna. It would have been a bad idea to make the "friendly" works team a little nervous. In any case, Glemser drove the best time in the small division with the sauna tyres ahead of Basche - Zak: "We felt prepared."

The fuss and all the effort with the hot tyres was for nothing on race Sunday. Not only was it cold, but it was also raining. Heyer had no chance against the Porsches of Stenzel and Keller in the large division and only finished fifth. Dieter Glemser, on the other hand, won the first of the two races in the small division with his Escort and could afford to give way to Helmut Kelleners in the second and settle for second place. It was the first championship title for Zakspeed in the DRM - and many more were to follow.

