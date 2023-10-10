Many DTM teams complete test day at Hockenheim

The majority of the DTM racing teams have completed a day of testing ahead of the DTM season finale at Hockenheim. Maro Engel with best time in the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Preparations for the DTM season finale in Hockenheim are in full swing. A large part of the DTM field took part in a test day organised by Gedlich Racing in Hockenheim to get ready for the decisive race weekend. Teams from the ADAC GT Masters, the GT World Challenge Europe and Gebhardt Motorsport from the Prototype Cup Germany also took part in the test.

However, not every DTM team took the opportunity to tune up for the event at Hockenheim. Tresor Attempto Racing (Audi), Project 1 (BMW), the Haupt Racing Team (Mercedes-AMG) and Toksport WRT (Porsche) skipped the test day.

In the morning session, three-time DTM champion René Rast set the fastest time. In the Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3, Rast lapped the circuit in 1:37.192 minutes. Dennis Olsen followed in the Manthey EMA Porsche, just 0.012 seconds behind. Luca Auer in the WINWARD Racing Mercedes was another 0.006 seconds behind.

In the afternoon, Maro Engel not only earned himself a busy card with 78 laps at Hockenheim, the Mercedes-AMG veteran also drove a lap time of 1:37.189 minutes, a touch faster than Rast's morning best. Lucas Auer followed with a gap of 0.090 seconds. Championship leader Thomas Preining completed the Top 3 in the Manthey EMA Porsche.

Result session 1

Result session 2