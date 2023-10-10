DTM sensation: Christian Engelhart for Grasser?

Will Porsche contract driver Christian Engelhart drive for Grasser at the DTM finale in Hockenheim? The Oschersleben winner has already tested the car and also has clearance from Porsche for the Lamborghini team.

Will there be a DTM sensation at the DTM season finale in Hockenheim? Christian Engelhart could start for the Grasser Racing Team at the grand finale, as Motorsport-Total first reported.

"We are considering fielding him there and are currently looking at the options in this regard," said team boss Gottfried Grasser.

Engelhart already tested the Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 EVO2 at Hockenheim. For Christian Engelhart, it would be a return to the Grasser team and the Hurácan GT3. He drove for the Grasser Team between 2016 and 2019 and was a Lamborghini works driver for a time before becoming a Porsche contract driver in 2020.

Christian Engelhart contested the first half of the DTM season for Toksport WRT before the team parted company with Engelhart after the Nürburgring weekend. He celebrated a victory at the season opener in Oschersleben.

"I would like to thank Porsche for giving me the opportunity to do this test," explained Engelhart, the Oschersleben winner. "It was fun and a bit of a return to my old Grasser Racing family. We made good progress with the car during the test."