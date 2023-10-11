Punk festival parallel to Norisring event 2024

It's going to be turbulent during the 2024 Norisring race weekend around the city circuit in Nuremberg. Parallel to the race Saturday, the punk festival "Save the Core" will take place in the Stadionpark.

It's going to be chaotic around the Norisring on the first weekend of July 2024. Not only will the DTM be stopping in the Franconian metropolis for the only city race of the 2024 season. In addition, the "Save the Core" punk festival will take place in Nuremberg's Stadionpark on Saturday, 6 July.

The Max Morlock Stadium in Nuremberg is directly adjacent to the paddock of the race event. This year, for example, the vehicles of the Prototype Cup Germany were parked directly next to the 2006 World Cup stadium. In addition, the stadium traditionally houses the press centre and the police operations centre for the race. Behind the stadium are the parking spaces for media representatives and guests.

Now, on 6 July, the "Save the Core" festival will take place. From noon until late at night, this will attract many punk fans to Nuremberg. Bad Religion have been confirmed as headliners. The US band is considered the inventor of hardcore punk. With their biting and socially critical lyrics, they also have a large fan base in Germany, which they delight with concerts almost every year.

Also confirmed are the New York hardcore metal legend Pro-Pain and Talco, a ska-punk combo from Italy.

"We regularly have parallel events at our stadium and we are always in lively exchange with our other tenants or event organisers in the surrounding area here," a Max Morlock Stadium spokesperson told Speedweek. "A concept has been worked out with the MCN that will enable the events to run smoothly. This concerns the access for guests, as well as parking spaces and the paddock."