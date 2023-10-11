Will Schnitzelalm Racing compete in DTM in 2024?

Schnitzelalm Racing is planning to field two GT3 cars for the 2024 DTM season. Marcel Marchewicz has been confirmed as the first driver. In addition, two Mercedes-AMG GT3s will be entered in the ADAC GT Masters or the GTC Race.

For the 2024 season, Schnitzelalm Racing is currently working flat out on a commitment to the best-known and at the same time most historic German racing series, the DTM. After four successful years of development in GT racing, the team from Bad Hindelang, which is now based in Niederzissen, would thus like to take on a whole new challenge at the highest national level. At the same time, team boss Thomas Angerer's squad will once again compete in the legendary 24-hour race at the Nürburgring and also continue the Schnitzelalm Young Driver Academy in the GTC Race.

"The DTM has enjoyed an incredibly high status in Germany for many decades and is the next step we would like to take in motorsport with Schnitzelalm Racing. The planning for an entry in the 2024 season is already very far advanced, and we are currently in final talks with various manufacturers and partners regarding the use of a total of two vehicles. Our first driver, Marcel Marchewicz, has already been confirmed. Marcel is a home-grown driver who has been part of our junior development programme since karting and has really earned this opportunity through his strong driving performance over the past few years. We will select the second driver at a later date," says team boss Angerer.

In preparation for the upcoming season, Schnitzelalm Racing will compete in the ADAC GT Masters finale at the Hockenheimring with two Mercedes-AMG GT3s entered in cooperation with Arnold NextG. Marcel Marchewicz and Moritz Wiskirchen as well as Christer Jöns and Luca Arnold will share the cockpits. In the coming months, the testing work will then be further extended and intensified with participation in the six events of the GT Winter Series (January - March 2024).

In addition to the planned DTM commitment, it is already certain that Schnitzelalm Racing will also compete again in the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2024. In addition, two Mercedes-AMG GT3s will be entered in either the ADAC GT Masters or the GTC Race.

"In the next few weeks, a final decision will be made as to which series the two Mercedes-AMG GT3s will contest. As far as the 24h race is concerned, we still have a score to settle from this year," Angerer continues.

Schnitzelalm Racing continues to place great emphasis on promoting young talent.

Marcel Marchewicz is just one of many examples of Schnitzelalm Racing's successful work with young talent in recent years. Jay Mo Härtling, for example, is currently also fighting for the coveted GT3 sponsorship cockpit in the 2024 GTC Race as part of the Young Driver Academy. Ahead of the decisive season finale at the Nürburgring (13-15.10.2023), he is in second position in the GT4 championship after a strong season and therefore has a good chance of securing a place for the GT3 selection course. In addition, Joel Mesch and Tim Neuser are reaching for the championship in the GT60 powered by Pirelli as championship leaders.

"Working with Jay Mo, Joel, Tim as well as Enrico Förderer, who has also made great progress, is tremendous fun. It's great to see how they all keep improving from race to race. In 2024, we will therefore continue the Schnitzelalm Young Driver Academy in the GT4 section of the GTC Race. Interested young drivers are welcome to contact us and take part in the GT Winter Series from January to March 2024 in preparation for the new season," Thomas Angerer concludes.