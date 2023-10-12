ABT Sportsline reveals 2024 DTM secret at finale

ABT Sportsline will also compete in the DTM in 2024. The team will announce the entry car and the two drivers on the evening of Friday 20 October in Hockenheim. Will they stay with Audi?

There will be clarity about the DTM future of ABT Sportsline at the season finale in Hockenheim. It is already clear that the Allgäu-based racing team will enter its 25th DTM season in 2024. The racing team will announce the exact line-up to members of the press on Friday evening.

ABT Motorsport Director Martin Tomczyk and ABT Sports Marketing Director Harry Unflath will present the entry car for the 2024 season and the two drivers for the coming racing year. Afterwards, the four will unveil one of the entry cars in the new design.

Although Audi is withdrawing from factory GT racing, the brand remains ABT's first point of contact, as ABT Sportsline managing director Thomas Biermaier confirmed to SPEEDWEEK at the Red Bull Ring .

"However, it is being discussed who we will race with. It's not easy to give up Audi after so many years together, even if the support is discontinued. Audi is still the first point of contact. The aim is to have a clear trend in three to four weeks. At the moment, nothing has been decided."

You can read all about the announcement in detail at SPEEDWEEK.