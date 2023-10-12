DTM Hockenheim: Three-way fight for title win at Motodrom

Thomas Preining, Mirko Bortolottu and Ricardo Feller will fight for the title in the 2023 DTM season at the season finale at the Hockenheimring. We take a closer look at the candidates.

Three drivers have only one goal before the DTM finale: they want to become champions in the globally popular racing series. Front-runner Thomas Preining in his Porsche 911 GT3 R goes into the final two rounds at the Hockenheimring as a slight favourite with a ten-point lead over his fiercest rival and Lamborghini works driver Mirko Bortolotti. However, with 56 points still to be awarded, third-placed Ricardo Feller can also fulfil his championship dreams with a perfect final weekend in the Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo2. The Swiss is lurking 31 points behind Preining. Spectators can expect an explosive three-way battle for the DTM crown at the showdown in Hockenheim (20-22 October).

Thomas Preining - the strategist

This season, front runner Preining shines as one of the fastest and most consistent drivers in the international top-class field. Moreover, the Austrian proved that he stays cool even in difficult racing situations and emerges stronger from setbacks.

The Porsche works driver came up trumps so far with a season win at the Norisring and showed a lot of fighting spirit in catch-up chases. In Hockenheim, Preining wants to crown his strong season with the title. The driver from Linz was already one of the main protagonists there last year as a championship candidate.

"The Hockenheimring is one of my favourite tracks, even though the circuit didn't necessarily make for the best headline in my career last year," says Preining, alluding to his spectacular accident that saw him prematurely retire from the title race at the time.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old from Manthey EMA is looking forward to returning to the traditional German circuit: "I have great memories of the circuit. I'm usually fast there, have won many races and also championships at Hockenheim."

Mirko Bortolotti - the unpredictable one

The Lamborghini ace has been one of the best GT drivers in the world for years. The Italian, who lives in Vienna, already has three season victories to his name, more than his two championship rivals combined. Bortolotti is also a force in qualifying: The Lamborghini works driver scored a total of twelve points in qualifying, the top score this season.

In contrast to his rivals, the 33-year-old twice failed to score any points at all - triumph and failure were sometimes close together. In the second half of the season, Bortolotti regularly alternated at the top of the standings with Preining.

"The course of the season has put us in the great position of being able to fight for the DTM title at Hockenheim. Whether I go into the finale as the leader or second in the standings is irrelevant. As usual, the reckoning will take place after the weekend and not before," says a combative Bortolotti.

In Hockenheim, the SSR Performance driver expects two completely open races: "The balance of power is always very difficult to predict in the DTM. The season has already brought one or two surprises. It's going to come down to delivering our own full potential." The key to this is a perfect qualifying session. After all, Bortolotti recorded his three victories as pole setter in each case.

Ricardo Feller - the ruthless one

Like Preining, the 23-year-old demonstrated great consistency and scored at least one point in each of the 14 races so far. "In the title fight it will depend on several aspects, a bit of luck is certainly one of them. Mistakes are no longer tolerable, all three title contenders have to be consistently up front in both qualifying sessions and races. It won't be easy to withstand the pressure," Feller looks ahead to the finale.

This season, the youngster in particular proved that he does not let pressure get him off track at all. Feller thrilled the spectators at the Red Bull Ring in Austria with an impressive recovery and moved up from 26th to third place. He also presented himself in a relaxed manner during his victory at Zandvoort in the Netherlands. "Things are so close in the DTM that anything is possible. Ideally, we want to try to finish ahead of Thomas Preining and Mirko Bortolotti with both cars in order to take points away from them," Feller explains the match plan.

The third-placed driver in the standings has proved to be a man for special moments several times this season and, despite his role as outsider, he can justifiably hope for the title. His team plays an important role in this: With five overall victories each in the team and drivers' championships, Abt Sportsline is the most successful active racing team in the DTM.

The three-way battle for the DTM title is completely open before the finale at Hockenheim, but one thing is already certain: fans can look forward to a highly exciting end to the season. The two decisive championship races start on Saturday and Sunday at 13:30.