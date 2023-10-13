DTM 2024: Will a revolutionary qualifying system be introduced?

The ADAC is working on the 2024 DTM regulations. Will qualifying take place directly before the races in future and will this mean that practice Friday will be cancelled? Memories of fan protests in 2013.

Thought processes are underway as to how the DTM product can be further improved for the 2024 season. One of the points the ADAC is working on is qualifying, which is currently conducted in a 20-minute session in the early morning of race day.

At the team managers' meeting at the Red Bull Ring, where possible adjustments to the ADAC GT Masters were also discussed, the ADAC presented a spectacular and revolutionary plan to the teams, as first reported by Motorsport-Total.

One train of thought is that DTM qualifying would take place in a short 10 - 15 minute session immediately before the DTM race. So, for example, qualifying would take place around 1pm and the race would start at 1:30pm.

Teams would therefore no longer have time to repair possible damage after qualifying and adjust the cars for the races.

The practice sessions would then slip to the morning of the race day, so that there would only be driving in the frame race series on Friday.

Whether the change will actually be made is still unclear. It can be assumed that these changes will not really meet with the approval of the fans. Let's take a look back at the 2013 DTM season. Before the season, the DTM practice Friday was also cancelled. After fan protests, however, it returned to the race weekends after a few race weekends.