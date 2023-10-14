Protest shocks touring car legends at finale

At the Touring Car Legends, historic touring cars inspire many fans. But at the final weekend at the Nürburgring, a protest with disqualification shocked the participants and even the series organisation.

The first races of the Touring Car Legends and the Touring Car Classic as part of the ADAC Racing Weekend at the Nürburgring are in the history books. The winners were Anton Werner in the Audi 200 quattro M86 and Peter Mücke in the Ford Turbo Capri Gr. 5.

Werner managed the triple on Saturday: pole position, fastest race lap and finally a victory that was never in danger. His team-mate at Motoren-Technik Mayer GmbH, Altfrid Heger, stayed within striking distance for eleven laps in the Audi V8 DTM. On the last lap, however, the old master made a mistake when lapping. He retired with a badly damaged front end. Starting from fifth position, Klaus Ludwig in the Mercedes 190 E 2.5-16 EVO II fought his way up to second place and relegated the two BMW drivers Tor Magne Tjemsland and Kasper Aaskov to third and fourth. The winner of Class 3 was André Reuter in a BMW 318iS E30, the fastest Class 1 vehicle was driven by Peter Nickel. He finished sixth in the Opel Calibra.

Meanwhile, the championship is being fought for with hard and sometimes unfair means. While second-placed Thomas Ardelt in the BMW M3 E30 was the victim of a technical defect and retired, Yannik Dinger ended up in fourth place in Class 2. After the race, however, Ardelt lodged a protest against his rival's vehicle. Dinger is contesting the season in the Touring Car Legends in a BMW 328i E36, which runs on bio-ethanol, in order to prove that historic motorsport is also possible with environmentally friendly technologies. As this does not give him a competitive advantage, he received benevolent permission to do so from the Touring Car Legends organisation. However, the fuel used did not comply with the regulations, so that the stewards felt compelled to disqualify Dinger for the race.

"I am shocked by Thomas Ardelt's actions," says TWL boss Jörg Hatscher. "Personally, I consider the protest to be grossly unsportsmanlike - even if it is formally justified. The virtues of the touring car legends to celebrate fun in motorsport with historic racing cars in a family environment are destroyed by such antics."

The championship standings are still open before the finale. Dinger will drive the last race of the season with commercial fuel.

The penultimate race of the season in the Touring Car Classic was much more relaxed. Peter Mücke in the spectacular Group 5 Capri also scored a triple in the end. Behind him, Max Friedhoff and Altfrid Heger fought for second place in their Cup Porsches. Friedhoff saved a wafer-thin lead of 0.726 seconds for the finish. The other positions were dominated by a variety of makes: Christoph Peper (BMW M3 E46), Anson Werner (Audi 200 quattro M86), René Ruch (Ferrari 458 Challenge) and Thilo Goos (Aston Martin V8 Vantage N24).

The fastest H1 car was driven by Ekkehard Ludewigs (Mercedes 190 E 2.5-16 EVO II) in 13th place, while the winner of the C1 was Benjamin Klinghart (Renault Clio 3 Cup) in 16th place.

Race 2 of the Touring Car Classic will start on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., the Touring Car Legends will conclude the season at 11:50 a.m.