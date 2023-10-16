Grasser Racing Team fixes return of Engelhart

Gran Finale for GRT! The team from Styria, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, will be revving up the engines of the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 for the last time in the 2023 season this coming weekend from 20 to 22 October. At the Hockenheimring, the DTM and ADAC GT Masters will enter the final round. In the DTM, there will be a reunion with an old acquaintance. Christian Engelhart returns to the arms of Grasser Racing in the cockpit of the number 19 car. The DTM race winner will pilot the GGMT Revolution-designed Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 as Clemens Schmid's team-mate at the eighth and final event of the season, replacing Andrea Caldarelli. The Lamborghini factory driver was unavailable for the DTM finale due to his commitments within the manufacturer's LMDh prototype programme.

For Engelhart, it is not only a reunion with GRT, but also with the DTM. The 36-year-old Bavarian competed for Porsche in the prestigious championship on the first four race weekends in 2023 and did so successfully. At the season opener in Oschersleben, he celebrated an impressive victory in the Sunday race. Engelhart has a long friendship with Grasser Racing. Between 2016 and 2019, he was successful in the Lamborghini cars of Gottfried Grasser's racing team for several years and was part of the works driver line-up of the Italian sports car manufacturer at times.

Engelhart celebrated a total of 14 victories in GRT colours, including a triumph at the legendary 24 Hours of Daytona in 2019. In the 2017 season, he was also part of the GRT crew that claimed overall victory in the Blancpain GT Series, which consists of the Sprint Cup and Endurance Cup and is now known as the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe. Four years after their last race together, he will be back behind the wheel for Grasser Racing in the golden Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 in the DTM at the Hockenheimring this weekend.

The former Formula 1 race track in Baden-Württemberg brings back good memories for GRT. In the ADAC GT Masters, four wins, six podiums, six fastest laps and four pole positions went to the Austrians and their Lamborghini Huracán GT3. Last year, in its debut season in the DTM, the team travelled to the finale at the Hockenheimring with chances of winning the title. However, the team's strong performance went unrewarded back then. On a jinxed weekend, Lamborghini works driver Mirko Bortolotti escaped with GRT the overall victory and Clemens Schmid his first podium.

Both drivers have the opportunity this weekend to settle the unfinished business with the 4.574-kilometre Grand Prix circuit at Hockenheim. Clemens Schmid presented himself in top form on Sunday with second place on the grid and was on course for a podium finish in the race until he was stopped by a puncture. The 33-year-old Tyrolean will travel to the finale with a tailwind after a strong performance with sixth place in Sunday's race at the Red Bull Ring. Ex-GRT driver Mirko Bortolotti is fighting for the championship again as one of the title candidates.

Christian Engelhart: "Returning to my Grasser Racing family for Hockenheim is a great feeling! We have already celebrated great successes together in the past. Now to compete together in the DTM is a highlight for us. At the same time, my special thanks go to Porsche, who released me for this assignment. The challenge to get used to the new Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 in a very short time is enormous. That's why we're now going to work with full concentration."

Gottfried Grasser, Team Principal of GRT: "We are very happy to contest the season finale with Christian and it means a lot to us to have GGMT Revolution on board again as a partner at Hockenheim. We have achieved fantastic milestones with Christian and he has been part of the Lamborghini family for a long time. We have always maintained a friendly relationship even after our years together and it is great to see him back in our car. We are definitely optimistic about the weekend because we know that our drivers are strong at Hockenheim. With Christian, we won there several times in the ADAC GT Masters and Clemens did really well in the DTM last year."