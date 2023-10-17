Yannik Dinger is champion of the Touring Car Legends

Even a questionable protest by his opponent following race one on Saturday could not stop him: Yannik Dinger is the new champion of the Touring Car Legends. Second place in his class at the finale was enough for the 25-year-old in the BMW 328i E36 to not only win the class 2 classification, but also the overall championship standings. In the final standings, Dinger scored 90.64 points - 5.6 points more than Thomas Ardelt, who was left behind despite winning Class 3. Third place in the championship went to Hans Robert Holzer, who had won the drivers' championship for the past two years.

As on the previous day, the race win in the final went to Anton Werner in the Audi 200 quattro M86. For eleven laps, the driver from Landshut dueled with Klaus Ludwig in the AMG Mercedes C-Class. The lead changed several times. Shortly before the end of the race, Ludwig retired with a technical defect. Werner was flagged off after twelve laps 50.857 seconds ahead of Tor Magne Tjemsland in the BMW M3 E30. The Norwegian thus improved by one position in the second heat. The podium was completed by Tim Kuijl in the BMW 325i E36, who also took victory in class four. The fastest Class 1 car was driven by Peter Nickel in fourth place. The Opel Calibra was flagged off immediately in front of the new champion Dinger, who took sixth place in the race.

Victory in the Class 1 annual classification went to Stefan Rupp, who won both races at the Norisring in the Audi A4 DTM. The winner of Class 3 was BMW driver Ardelt, while in Class 5 Werner was delighted with the winner's trophy.

In the 2023 Touring Car Classic there was no match for Altfrid Heger in the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. The ex-DTM driver took a commanding victory. Thilo Goos (Aston Martin V8 Vantage N24) and Ekkehard Ludewigs (Mercedes 190 E 2.5-16 EVO II) followed in second and third place.

The race on Sunday was a carbon copy of the previous day. Peter Mücke won with his Ford Turbo Capri Gr. 5 in front of Axel Friedhoff and Heger (both Porsche 911 GT3 Cup). Peter Rikli and Franz Straub impressively proved that the series for cult vehicles of all kinds is not only about fighting for victory. In the duel of the generations - Honda Accord Euro R CL7 (built in 2005) against De Tomaso Pantera GT4 (1971) - after twelve laps on the 5.137-kilometre Grand Prix circuit of the Nürburgring, the Swiss Rikli had the edge in the end and was happy about tenth place.