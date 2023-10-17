Touring car great dead: mourning for Burkard Bovensiepen

Once again, a great of touring car racing has left the earthly stage. Alpina boss Burkard Bovensiepen was 87 years old. He died on 12 October after a long illness.

Burkard Bovensiepen has helped to write a good piece of German touring car racing history as the head of the BMW noble smithy Alpina in Buchloe in the Allgäu region. In addition to beautiful road cars, Alpina has also excelled in racing since the 1960s. Its BMW racing cars were often faster than the factory cars from Munich.

F1 stars such as Jacky Ickx, Niki Lauda and James Hunt sat in the legendary Alpina CSL lightweight coupés. Helmut Marko, Harald Ertl, Günther Huber, Dieter Quester, Helmut Kelleners and Gerold Pankl were also on the Alpina payroll. However, the team also had to cope with a very difficult moment when Hans-Peter Joisten from Cologne had a fatal accident in the Alpina CSL at the Spa 24 h race in 1973.

When the petrol crisis hit in early 1974, the Alpina team took a break for a few years, only to make a splendid comeback in 1977 with Quester winning the European Championship title. After that, Bovensiepen withdrew completely from racing for ten years in order to devote himself entirely to the further expansion of the company and the founding of his wine import business.

With the beginning of the DTM heyday, Alpina returned to the race track for another two years in 1987/88 with the M3 and the driver quartet of Danner, Oberndorfer, Giroix and Ellen Lohr. BuBo", as his friends were allowed to call him, had played a major role in shaping the new DTM regulations as ITR Vice President. After that, racing was finally over and the boss concentrated all his energies and financial resources exclusively on the Alpina model range and the exclusive wine trade.

Although the name Alpina was and is inseparably linked with exclusive high-performance production cars for individualists, his racing touring cars, which were always perfectly prepared, enjoyed an equally good reputation. Especially in the heyday of the European Touring Car Championship and Racing Championship of the 1970s, Alpina shone with first-class technology and often embarrassed the factory Capri RS from Cologne and the BMW CSL from the parent company in Munich. The same was true for the DTM, which Alpina competed in with the M3 in green.

Burkard Bovensiepen had a particularly close relationship with the DTM. He was one of the founding members of the then ITR, whose successful development he helped to shape as Vice President from 1986 to 1988.

"We had a wonderful time in racing," Bovensiepen looked back on the occasion of Alpina's 50th anniversary in 2015, "and we were able to help BMW win many a title with our cars and drivers."

Many of his former drivers accepted the invitation to the Alpina headquarters in Buchloe for the big celebration. In a lively discussion with former drivers and team members, the wild 70s, memories of the TW European Championship and DTM as well as the Alpina victories in the 24-hour classics in Spa and at the Ring were brought back to life.

Bovensiepen was considered a perfectionist and a fine mind. His attention to detail, his perfect vehicle preparation and his pedantic team management often enough surpassed even the high standards of the factory teams at that time. His letters of complaint to politicians and decision-makers, cleverly formulated with a sharp pen and subtle humour, in which he denounced wrong decisions regarding automotive legislation, will also remain unforgotten. Even former German chancellors and transport ministers were not spared.

Bovensiepen's sons Andy and Florian as well as daughter Angela mourn the loss of their family head and touring car fans all over the world mourn the loss of a visionary, doer, car builder and team boss for whom perfectionism in any form always had top priority.