DTM publishes car classification for finale

DTM season finale at Hockenheim. The SRO has published the vehicle classification (Balance of Performance) for the decisive race weekend at the former GP circuit near Mannheim.

The SRO, which determines the BoP classifications for the DTM, categorises race tracks into four different categories and develops a separate BoP for each track category. In this way, the SRO wants to compensate for vehicle-specific differences on the various race tracks.

The circuit in Hockenheim is classified in the C category. The Red Bull Ring, where the DTM last raced, is also classified in this category.

This is the first time that the SRO has taken care of the classification in the DTM, after the ADAC has been working with Stéphane Ratel's organisation for many years. In 2021 and 2022, AVL took care of the DTM classification, which, however, caused a lot of criticism among the participants and fans.

Following an amendment to the regulations, BoP adjustments will be allowed during all events in the future.

We take a look at the changes compared to the Spielberg event:

Traditionally, the Audi R8 LMS GT3 does very well at the Hockenheimring. But compared to the previous event at the Red Bull Ring, the bolide from Ingolstadt has to add weight. The minimum weight is increased by 15 kilograms to 1,310 kilograms.

The BMW M4 GT3 is allowed to unload 25 kilograms! The minimum weight is reduced to 1,305 kilograms. In return, the maximum boost pressure is reduced slightly by 0.04 bar to 2.66 bar.

The Ferrari 296 GT3 also has to cope with reduced maximum boost pressure. The maximum boost pressure is now 2.50 bar.

The Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 is allowed to unload ten kilograms of weight. The minimum weight is now 1,330 kilograms.

The minimum weight of the Mercedes-AMG GT3, on the other hand, is increased by ten kilograms to 1,325 kilograms.

The Porsche 911 GT3 R also has to load up. The minimum weight increases by five kilogrammes to 1,310 kilogrammes.

You can see the complete classification here.