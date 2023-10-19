DTM Tickets 2024: From 39€ and with attractive discounts

The advance sale of tickets for the 2024 DTM season starts on Sunday, starting at €39 and with attractive discounts. Up to 36% discount is possible for ADAC members.

While the spectators will experience the DTM title showdown next weekend, ticket sales for the 2024 season will already start on Sunday (22 October). Loyal DTM fans attending the finale in Hockenheim will have the exclusive opportunity to secure the best seats for next year on site at the box office from 12:00. Tickets will go on sale online at dtm.com immediately after the last finish of the 2023 season at 3pm. Tickets will still be available from 39 euros, and children and young people accompanied by an adult will also be admitted free of charge in 2024.

It pays off to order DTM tickets for 2024 quickly: Those who get tickets on dtm.com by 13 November 2023 can secure the fast-lane discount of ten per cent. ADAC members also receive a ten per cent membership discount for the coming season and thus benefit twice. Together with the Fast Lane discount, ADAC members save more than 36 percent compared to the box office price.

Tickets will be available online at dtm.com from 22 October in all categories and for seven of the eight DTM events. Advance ticket sales for the season highlight at the Norisring in Nuremberg will start in November. Free admission to the standing-room areas at all circuits for children and young people under 16 years of age accompanied by a paying adult remains unchanged. In the 2024 season, the DTM will continue to present itself as open and close to the fans: all tickets allow free entry to the DTM paddock and the DTM Fan Area. Only at the Sachsenring is access to the DTM paddock limited for capacity reasons.

"We developed a completely new pricing structure for the 2023 season, which was very well received by the fans. This year, the DTM was particularly popular with families; one third of our visitors this season were children and young people. We are consistently pursuing this path. Ticket prices will remain stable, and next year, fans will again be able to experience the thrilling action of the DTM for as little as 39 euros. A fan-friendly paddock and autograph sessions offer motorsport you can touch, and on the track, top international drivers ensure top-level racing," says ADAC Motorsport Director Thomas Voss.

Eight events from April to October make up the 2024 DTM season, with the season opener taking place from 26 to 28 April at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. For the finale, the popular racing series traditionally travels to the Hockenheimring in Baden-Württemberg. With the Red Bull Ring in Styria, Austria, and the Circuit Zandvoort on the Dutch North Sea coast, two Formula 1 circuits from other European countries are on the calendar. Other stops include the DEKRA Lausitzring, the Norisring, the Nürburgring and the Sachsenring.

Race calendar DTM 2024

26.04.-28.04.2024 Motorsport Arena Oschersleben

24.05.-26.05.2024 DEKRA Lausitzring

07.06.-09.06.2024 Circuit Zandvoort / NL

05.07.-07.07.2024 Norisring

16.08.-18.08.2024 Nürburgring

06.09.-08.09.2024 Sachsenring

27.09.-29.09.2024 Red Bull Ring / A

18.10.-20.10.2024 Hockenheim Baden-Württemberg