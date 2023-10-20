Van der Linde opens DTM weekend with fastest time

Kelvin van der Linde set the fastest time in the first DTM practice session at the finale in Hockenheim. Championship leader Thomas Preining finished the session in second position in the Manthey EMA Porsche.

Kelvin van der Linde starts the DTM race weekend in Hockenheim in first position. The South African lapped the traditional circuit in 1:53.499 minutes in drying conditions.

Second place goes to championship leader Thomas Preining in the Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R. The Austrian was 0.193 seconds off the best time.

Dennis Olsen in the second Porsche of the team from Meuspath completed the Top 3 positions.

The session was interrupted after just five minutes with a full course yellow. Laurin Heinrich in the KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche stopped in turn four with a technical defect and had to be recovered.

Result (Top 10):

1st Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

2nd Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

3rd Dennis Olsen - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Ayhancan Güven - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R

5th Lucas Auer - Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

7th Marvin Dienst - Toksport WRT - Porsche 911 GT3 R

8th Ricardo Feller - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

9th Christian Engelhart - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

10th Marco Wittmann - Project 1 - BMW M4 GT3