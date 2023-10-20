Another best time for Kelvin van der Linde at finale

Kelvin van der Linde also set the fastest time in the second DTM practice session. For title contenders Mirko Bortolotti and Ricardo Feller, the session did not necessarily go according to plan.

Kelvin van der Linde also set the fastest time in the second DTM practice session. The ABT Sportsline driver lapped the circuit in 1:38.591 minutes.

Second place in the session on a drying track went to Dennis Olsen. The Manthey EMA driver was 0.114 seconds behind the South African.

Franck Perera in the SSR Performance Lamborghini completed the Top 3 positions.

For the title aspirants Mirko Bortolotti and Ricardo Feller the session did not go optimally. Bortolotti slid into the tyre barrier in the last corner of his last lap. Feller had already damaged his Audi in a wild slip at the entrance to the Motodrom, where he narrowly avoided an impact.

Result (Top 10):

1st Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

2nd Dennis Olsen - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

3rd Franck Perera - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

4th Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

5th Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

6th René Rast - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

7th Thierry Vermeulen - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

8th Christian Engelhart - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

9th Mattia Drudi - Tresor Orange 1 - Audi R8 LMS GT3

10th Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team MANN-FILTER - Mercedes-AMG GT3