Championship leader Thomas Preining on pole position
Thomas Preining extends his lead in the DTM standings. The Austrian drove to pole position for the first race at the season finale in Hockenheim. Preining lapped the track in 1:37.148 minutes.
Second place went to Christian Engelhart in the Grasser Racing Lamborghini. He was 0.137 seconds off the best time.
Dennis Olsen in the second Manthey Porsche completes the top three.
Result (Top 10):
1st Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R
2nd Christian Engelhart - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3
3 Dennis Olsen - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R
4th Franck Perera - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3
5th Jack Aitken - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3
6th Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3
7th Ricardo Feller - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3
8th Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3
9th Clemens Schmid - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3
10 Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3