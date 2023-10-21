Championship leader Thomas Preining on pole position

Championship leader Thomas Preining extends his lead in the DTM standings with pole position at Hockenheim. The Austrian took the best grid position. Bortolotti only eighth on the grid.

Thomas Preining extends his lead in the DTM standings. The Austrian drove to pole position for the first race at the season finale in Hockenheim. Preining lapped the track in 1:37.148 minutes.

Second place went to Christian Engelhart in the Grasser Racing Lamborghini. He was 0.137 seconds off the best time.

Dennis Olsen in the second Manthey Porsche completes the top three.

Result (Top 10):

1st Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

2nd Christian Engelhart - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

3 Dennis Olsen - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Franck Perera - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

5th Jack Aitken - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

6th Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

7th Ricardo Feller - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

8th Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

9th Clemens Schmid - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

10 Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3