Thomas Preining on the verge of winning the DTM championship

Thomas Preining has taken an important step towards winning the DTM title. He wins the first round in Hockenheim in the Grello Porsche and goes into the final race day with a 27-point lead. First titles awarded.

Thomas Preining wins the first round of the DTM at the Hockenheimring. The Austrian thus takes an important step in the title fight and goes into the final DTM race day with a 27-point lead.

Second place goes to his Manthey EMA teammate Dennis Olsen. Seconds separated the two Porsche 911 GT3 R.

With the double victory, Manthey EMA and Porsche can celebrate early. The team and the manufacturer have already won the respective classifications before the final race on Sunday.

Christian Engelhart completes the podium on his comeback for the Grasser Racing Team.

The race was characterised by tough duels around Mirko Bortolotti, Jack Aitken and Kelvin van der Linde, which were fought with aprons and collisions.

Result (Top 10):

1st Thomas Preining - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

2nd Dennis Olsen - Manthey EMA - Porsche 911 GT3 R

3rd Christian Engelhart - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

4th Ricardo Feller - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

5th Mirko Bortolotti - SSR Performance - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

6th Kelvin van der Linde - ABT Sportsline - Audi R8 LMS GT3

7th Jack Aitken - Emil Frey Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

8th Luca Stolz - Mercedes-AMG Team HRT - Mercedes-AMG GT3

9th Marco Wittmann - Project 1 - BMW M4 GT3

10 Laurin Heinrich - KÜS Team Bernhard - Porsche 911 GT3 R